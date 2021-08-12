Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP) traded down 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 134,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 138,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($7.56) million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.