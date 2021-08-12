Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ACHV stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.38. 639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.05. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

In other news, CEO John Bencich purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at $42,987. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACHV shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

