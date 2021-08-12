Actinium Trading 10.4% Higher This Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Actinium has a market cap of $998,001.00 and $12,272.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 33,633,250 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.