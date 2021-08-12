Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.74. 164,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,658. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $194.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.28. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

