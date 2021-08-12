Acumen Capital Lowers Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$5.25

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Acumen Capital to C$5.25 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Acumen Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMG. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of CMG traded down C$0.16 on Thursday, hitting C$3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,247. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.92. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$319.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.2493842 EPS for the current year.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

