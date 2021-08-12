Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.21 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $583,690.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,189.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.59 or 0.06907759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $617.57 or 0.01366622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.00 or 0.00373976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00134821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.96 or 0.00573059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.00344458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00302907 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.