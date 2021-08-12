ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ACVA traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,952. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ACV Auctions stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

