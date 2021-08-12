ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Down 8.5%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s share price fell 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.51. 28,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 651,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Several brokerages have commented on ACVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

