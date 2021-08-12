Adam Elsesser Sells 14,500 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PEN stock traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.83. 133,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,875. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,636.34, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $520,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $662,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 113.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

