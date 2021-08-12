Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Up 6%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) rose 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 7,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 898,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $604.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

