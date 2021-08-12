Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells $175,000.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chad M. Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $385,300.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.58. 261,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,506. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ADPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

