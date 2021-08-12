adbank Trading Up 26.7% Over Last Week (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. One adbank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. adbank has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $89,197.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get adbank alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.23 or 0.00870891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00108822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00156851 BTC.

About adbank

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.