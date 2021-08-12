Add.xyz (ADD) Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. Add.xyz has a market cap of $1.33 million and $9,756.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Add.xyz Profile

ADD is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

