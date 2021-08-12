Addenda Capital Inc. Buys 4,650 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after buying an additional 185,964 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $141,599,000 after buying an additional 176,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $143,717,000 after buying an additional 151,537 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,336 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after buying an additional 137,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.94. 2,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,463. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total transaction of $374,333.07. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,712.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $89,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,996.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,383 shares of company stock worth $3,113,372 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

