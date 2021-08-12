Addenda Capital Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 53.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,711. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.4386 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

