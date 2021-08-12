Addenda Capital Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,664 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $174,332,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.85.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.17. 135,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,509,268. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $70.85. The firm has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

