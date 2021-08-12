Addenda Capital Inc. Has $2.30 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Global Payments by 260.9% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $104,623,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $9,022,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in Global Payments by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,186 shares of company stock worth $898,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.25.

GPN traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.43.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

