Addenda Capital Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Target by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Target by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $261.37. 67,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,638. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $132.77 and a 52 week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.95.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

