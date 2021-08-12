Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 1,904 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in STERIS by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,534. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.02. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $151.79 and a 12-month high of $225.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

