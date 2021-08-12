AdEx Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.02 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. AdEx Network has a market cap of $65.02 million and approximately $16.19 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00056342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.50 or 0.00894442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00110812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00152622 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 134,242,062 coins and its circulating supply is 125,799,586 coins. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

