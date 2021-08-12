adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €315.31 ($370.96).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €315.00 ($370.59) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas stock opened at €307.10 ($361.29) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €307.01. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.