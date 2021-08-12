Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 1,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 61,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

