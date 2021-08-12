ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) PT Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 292.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 8.36. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.71.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 155.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after buying an additional 6,502,025 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 16,584,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,700 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 3,367,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,300,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,838,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,100 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

