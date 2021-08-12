ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 155.78%.

NASDAQ ADMA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,485. The company has a market cap of $194.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.24. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 8.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.