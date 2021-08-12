Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.12.

AMIGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price target on shares of Admiral Group and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26. Admiral Group has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $49.85.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

