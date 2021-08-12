Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $636.67

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $636.67 and last traded at $635.60, with a volume of 24836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $626.03.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,910.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

