Adrian Crockett Buys 1,593 Shares of Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) Stock

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) insider Adrian Crockett bought 1,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £382.32 ($499.50).

On Thursday, May 27th, Adrian Crockett purchased 1,627 shares of Thruvision Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £374.21 ($488.91).

Shares of LON:THRU traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 24 ($0.31). 15,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,464. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.61. Thruvision Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 28.80 ($0.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of £34.99 million and a PE ratio of -14.00.

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

