ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.34.

ADT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ADT by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800,197 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $62,584,000 after buying an additional 1,953,731 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth about $215,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 25.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADT opened at $9.08 on Thursday. ADT has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.28.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

