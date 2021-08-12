Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $9,000,265.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

