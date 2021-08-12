Advantage Energy (AAV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Advantage Energy (TSE: AAV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/10/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$7.25.

7/30/2021 – Advantage Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Advantage Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$6.50 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Advantage Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$7.50.

7/14/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$4.50 to C$5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Advantage Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$6.50 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$5.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.25 to C$5.50.

6/15/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AAV stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.56. The company had a trading volume of 91,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,971. The company has a market capitalization of C$870.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.67. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.4090828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$369,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000 in the last quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

