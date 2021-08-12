Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADYEN shares. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Adyen Company Profile

