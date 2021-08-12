Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARE. ATB Capital set a C$20.09 target price on Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.09 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 price objective on Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$20.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.69. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$13.15 and a twelve month high of C$20.88.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$933.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.2587432 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

