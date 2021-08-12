Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.88

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$20.88 and last traded at C$20.87, with a volume of 95978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.57.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. ATB Capital set a C$20.09 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price (up from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$20.09 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.09 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.19.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.69. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$971.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$933.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.2587432 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

About Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

