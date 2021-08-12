aelf Hits 1-Day Volume of $23.50 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $146.75 million and $23.50 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00091497 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00055303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.68 or 0.00871687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00109905 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.io . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

