Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) Insider Richard Owen Buys 25,000 Shares

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) insider Richard Owen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($11,758.56).

Richard Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Richard Owen acquired 25,000 shares of Aeorema Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,105.30).

Shares of LON:AEO traded up GBX 1.39 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 35.89 ($0.47). 25,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67. Aeorema Communications plc has a 12 month low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 39.70 ($0.52). The company has a market capitalization of £3.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.99.

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

