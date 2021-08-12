AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of AVAV opened at $104.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 108.98 and a beta of 0.34. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $781,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,347,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $10,069,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,221,000 after buying an additional 140,196 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 37.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,079,000 after purchasing an additional 154,013 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 18.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,422,000 after buying an additional 68,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 191.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,368,000 after buying an additional 264,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.