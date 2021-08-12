Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,695. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $100.65 million, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright raised Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

