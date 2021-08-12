Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. Affymax shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 233,500 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05.

Affymax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AFFY)

Affymax, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded on July 20, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

