Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.15

Shares of Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 10420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Africa Oil from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.

About Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

