Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Price Down 9%

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)’s stock price fell 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$27.68 and last traded at C$28.50. 136,525 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 70,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFN. Raymond James cut Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital began coverage on Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.22.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$523.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,874.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$253.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.3164562 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.