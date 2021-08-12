AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett Sells 1,750 Shares

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,737. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.26. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in AGCO by 341.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,056,000 after buying an additional 797,466 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,929 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AGCO by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,993,000 after buying an additional 382,270 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of AGCO by 712.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 413,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after buying an additional 362,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

