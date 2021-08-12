AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.40. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.39, with a volume of 28,789 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AGF Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.71. The firm has a market cap of C$517.61 million and a P/E ratio of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

