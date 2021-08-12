AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Issue $0.12 Aug 21 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) declared a aug 21 dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 10th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 51.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.35. 4,730,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,946,252. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

