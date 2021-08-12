Aion Price Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $78.43 million and approximately $14.48 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,821.67 or 0.99811989 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00031051 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $443.03 or 0.01009076 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.14 or 0.00357911 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.43 or 0.00399564 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006733 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00069717 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 494,501,131 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

