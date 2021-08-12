Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.91. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 5,502 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFLYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Air France-KLM has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance and other air transport related activities such as catering and charter services. Air France-KLM was founded on April 23, 1947 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

