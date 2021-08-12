AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

BOS stock traded down C$2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$38.20. The company had a trading volume of 105,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.69. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$15.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.88.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$135.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 2.0999998 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

