AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at CIBC

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABSSF. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

ABSSF traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

