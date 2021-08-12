AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of ABSSF traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.55. 3,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,976. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

