AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) PT Raised to C$53.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$53.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ABSSF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

AirBoss of America stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

