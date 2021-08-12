AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

BOS stock traded down C$3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,171. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$15.09 and a 1 year high of C$43.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 19.57.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$135.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.25 million. Research analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 2.0999998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.