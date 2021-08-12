AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.37% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
BOS stock traded down C$3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,171. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$15.09 and a 1 year high of C$43.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 19.57.
In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
See Also: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.